Accident holds up traffic for an hour in Nerul

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:47 IST

The traffic on Sion-Panvel highway came to a standstill on Thursday afternoon, owing to an accident between a dumper and a car at Nerul bridge.

Commuters were stuck in traffic jam for more than an hour between Nerul LP bridge and Kharghar station.

While nobody was severely injured in the accident, it took time to clear out the vehicles from the spot.

Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of Police, said, “The accident took place in the afternoon. However, nobody was hurt in the incident. Officials took time to clear the vehicles from the stretch.”

Kisan Gaikwad, traffic police inspector, Turbhe division, said, “Considering it was a weekday, we observed unusual traffic on the stretch, which made it difficult for us to tow away the affected vehicles.”

“The car was hit badly with almost half of the dumper going inside the car. Hence, it was a time-consuming and difficult task to separate the vehicles before moving them. Meanwhile, we diverted the traffic using slip lanes (slip road is a road traffic lane provided at an intersection to allow vehicles to turn at the intersection without actually entering it and interfering with through traffic).”

Despite being non-peak hours, there was a long queue of vehicles on the highway.

The Sion–Panvel highway is one of the busiest highways in the country and an important junction for vehicles going towards Pune, Goa and the southern cities of Maharashtra via Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

“I assumed during non-peak hours there would be little to no rush on the highway. But, I got stuck at Nerul for an hour,” said Dinesh Bhagwat, 40, a Vashi resident, who was travelling to Kalamboli for a meeting.

Kaushal Roy, a 30-year-old Roadpali resident, said, “I was planning to go to a friend’s place in Chembur but had to cancel my plans and returned as I heard there was a heavy traffic jam because of an accident.”