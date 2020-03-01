Accident-prone railway route gets CCTV

cities

Thane railway station authorities have finally installed a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera along the accident-prone stretch between Kalwa and Mumbra.

Three more cameras will be fitted on the stretch soon.

The authorities have also proposed a safety wall along the stretch to curb incidents of stone and bottle pelting.

The decision of installing CCTV cameras between Kalwa and Mumbra stretch was taken after the recent incidents of commuters falling from the local trains due to crowded trains on the same stretch. Commuters have been demanding a safer commute.

Last year, the stretch saw over 45 deaths because of crowding in trains while over 90 deaths were reported from the same stretch in the past two years.

A senior official from railway protection force (RPF), Thane, said, “As of now, we have installed only one camera to keep vigil on the accident-prone stretch. It will help us to observe the exact reason behind the accidents. The stretch has slums next to the tracks, and miscreants throw stones or glass bottles on the train from such spots. We will soon install three more cameras to identify these miscreants.”

The camera installed consists of a digital video recorder facility which can be monitored in the big screens and mobile phones.

The camera revolves 360 degrees covering around 100 metres of the stretch between Kalwa-Mumbra stations.

The security officials have also demanded to close the entry-exit points to the railway station premises by constructing safety walls along the tracks to prevent miscreants from crossing tracks.

“The proposal has been made to the Central Railway. The work to build a wall on the stretch will start after the completion of 5th and 6th line project, as per CR officials,” said RPF official from Thane.