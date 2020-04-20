ACP Kohli’s death: Cops families concerned but support police personnel in fight against Covid-19

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:08 IST

After Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kumar Kohli died of Covid-19, the family members of police personnel in the district are concerned about their safety. The police officials said that they have been receiving calls from their family members every hour reminding them of precautions they should be taking while on duty.

They have been asking if we are using sanitiser regulary or not and are curious about our locations, said a police official.

The police officials said that though they have lost an ACP, but they are not afraid of coronavirus and they will continue to fight against the disease.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Davinder Chaudhary said that the department has lost an honest and hardworking officer in the line of duty. “We have joined the force to serve the society and the nation. We have worked during militancy, when encounter between militants and police was routine, and never stepped back. We will continue to fight to eradicate this virus,” he said, adding that after death of my colleague, I have also started receiving call every hour from my family members checking about my well being.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer (SHO) at police station Division number 8, said that they are frontline warriors and this is their job. They will serve the society in every situation. The SHO said that his family members are supportive of him and encourage him in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. “Though I could not give time to my family in the past one month, but I don’t regret it. I am doing what the society and department need from me,” he added.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, SHO at police station Model Town, also said his family has been very supportive but at the same time they are also worried about my safety.

Khanna police pay homage to ACP Kohli

Khanna police personnel on Monday paid homage to their colleague ACP Kohli, who succumbed to the virus. The police personnel observed two-minute silence in respect of the departed soul.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said that Kohli was a brave officer and he laid his life in the fight against coronavirus.

Kohli has served in Khanna police for at least seven years on various posts, including SHO. He also served as SHO at Sadar police station, Payal police station and Machhiwara police station. He had settled in Khanna and bought a house here. After his transfer to Ludhiana as ACP, he has taken his family members along.

The SSP said that Kohli served the department honestly and every Khanna police personnel have special regards for him.

Superintendent of police (SP, headquarters); Tajinder Singh, SP (Investigation); Jagwinder Singh Cheema, DSP (headquarters); Shamsher Singh, DSP (investigation); Tarlochan Singh, DSP (special Branch); Manjit Singh, DSP (homicide unit); Surjit Singh Dhanoa and DSP (narcotic cell) Satwinder Singh also paid respect to Kohli.