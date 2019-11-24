Acquitted a year ago, Pak boy languishing in Hoshiarpur juvenile home

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:27 IST

Blame it on the tardy process or a lackadaisical approach of the authorities concerned, a Pakistani boy is languishing in a Hoshiarpur juvenile home even as he was acquitted by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) more than a year ago.

Mubarak, alias Mubarshar Bilal of Bazirpur village in Pakistan’s Kasur district was 16 when he had entered the Indian territory through the international border in Khemkaran village of Tarn Taran district in February last year.

The boy’s family has appealed for his immediate release and repatriation to Pakistan.

His father Mohamad Akbar had said Mubarak left home after they reprimanded him over a minor fight with his siblings and didn’t return. The family came to know about his arrest in India after a month.

After he was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, police on February 28, 2018, registered a case under Sections 3, 34 and 20 of the Passports Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act against Mubarak.

Police had submitted a chargesheet in the case in the Juvenile Justice Board, Tarn Taran, in August 2018. On the direction of the district legal services authority (DLSA), advocate MP Arora fought the case for Mubarak.

On September 4, 2018, Juvenile Justice Board principal magistrate Anuradha delivered her judgment in favour of Mubarak by acquitting him of all charges.

The judge observed that at the time of the incident, there was dense fog in the area and there was neither fencing nor any gate at the international border. “In such circumstances, it cannot be said the juvenile entered the Indian territory intentionally. He might have no knowledge that the land where he stood belonged to another country where people cannot enter without a valid passport and visa. The innocence of Mubrak also reflected from the fact that nothing objectionable was found from him,” the judgment read.

Advocate MP Arora said, “It has been over 14 months since Mubarak was acquitted but there is no sign of his repatriation. His family in Pakistan is in contact with me and has regularly been demanding his release. They have been running from pillar to post in Pakistan, but to no avail. On the request of DLSA, I have also written a letter to the Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) to take up the matter with the central government for an immediate release of the boy.”

Hoshiarpur juvenile home superintendent Neeraj Kumar, said, “Around six months ago, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) concluded the process of Mubarak’s counselling. The process of his repatriation is underway. We are waiting for orders from the Centre for his release.”