Action against the corrupt to continue, says Modi

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:52 IST

PUNE: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the series of actions against those who “looted” the country will not stop till the country gets its money back.

Addressing a well-attended election rally in Pune on Thursday, Modi said, he had promised during his Lok Sabha election campaign that those who were looting the country would be sent to jail. “Today you have seen from Mumbai to Delhi, those who looted the country are facing the law. Be assured, that this silsila (action) will not stop,” he said without taking names.

Modi made a 35 minute speech at the Sir Parshurambhau (SP) College grounds here in the run-up to polling for the state assembly elections on October 21. He said he was determined to continue with his line of action till the hard-earned money of the poor and the middle class was returned.

He countered critics of the current state of the Indian economy saying he was working hard to make India a five trillion dollar economy. “There are some people who are negative about this. But let me tell them it’s Modi who is known to carve out lines even on stone,” he said. He spoke of how he met the challenge of ending open defecation in the country.

According to police estimates, around 50,000 people attended the rally.

On scrapping of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said “nothing had moved for 70 years” till his government took the decision. “Article 370 had been a big hurdle in the way of ‘one nation, one Constitution’. There was a lot of talk about removing the hurdle, but none dared,” he said.

Modi pointed out that this was not the first time that a majority government was in power; however, previous governments had failed to take this step. He noted that the decision (to abrogate Article 370) was not an easy one to make, adding that India of the 21st century is not afraid of change.

The prime minister also assured the people, especially the youth, that the coming years would be filled with opportunities. Referring to foreign direct investments (FDI), he said, India is among “FDI-friendly” nations. “Every business leader I have had a discussion with globally is keen to come to India. The growth in investment in India in the last five years has been five folds,” he said.

