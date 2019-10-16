Additional force to arrive in Ayodhya soon

cities

Oct 16, 2019

The Ayodhya administration has planned elaborate security arrangements for the temple town.

Right from the river Saryu bridge to the narrow lanes of Ayodhya, police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

The administration has prohibited entry of all four wheelers without pass in Ramkot area – all such roads that lead to the disputed site. Vijay Pal Singh, superintendent of police, will issue passes, an official said.

Security has also been beefed up at the Mani Ram Das Chavni Peeth from where the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas operates.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Nyas, already has ‘Y’ category security since 2016. The Nyas has been spearheading the Ram Mandir movement across the country.

“Security arrangements have been beefed up in Ayodhya for the festive occasion of Deepotsav and Diwali,” said Ashish Tewari, senior superintendent of police, Ayodhya.

The district administration has demanded additional force from the state government for the festive occasion. This deployment of security personnel will remain in the city till the Supreme Court delivers the final verdict in the Ayodhya case.

As part of the security deployment, the state government will deploy additional 25 SPs, 10 additional SPs, 25 inspectors, 125 sub-inspectors, 700 head constables, 45 female sub inspectors, 100 female constables and 85 traffic constables, the SSP said.

Apart from this, six companies of the PAC, two of RAF will be rushed to Ayodhya soon.

The force deployment in Ayodhya will also be for the festive occasion of Deepotsav, Diwali and Kartik Mela which extends up to November 8.

EXISTING SECURITY AT RAM JANMABHOOMI

The Ram Janmabhoomi –Babri Masjid campus has already been divided in several zones for security purpose. The makeshift Ram Mandir comes in the isolation zone. For security of this zone, CRPF has been deployed.

The 70-acre campus comes in the red zone which has three-tier barricading for security. Here, CRPF personnel, PAC and civil police are deployed.

Outside this 70 acres area, there is a yellow zone where civil police from various police stations across Ayodhya is deployed.

GUNNER FOR HEAD PRIEST

Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has been provided a security guard (gunner) and as also some other saints of temple town.

