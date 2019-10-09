Additional water for Mohali only after March 2021

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2019

Mohali residents will have to wait till March 2021 for additional supply as the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has allocated work for setting up a water treatment plant at Jandpur village, under phase 5 and 6 of Kajauli waterworks, to a private contractor.

Once complete, the city will get a supply of additional five million gallons a daily (MGD) water. The work on the treatment plant is likely to be completed by the end of next year with supply starting a few months later

“We have allotted work for the construction of treatment plant, which will begin in the first week of November and be completed by December 2020. We are hopeful that residents will get additional water supply by March 2021,” said a senior GMADA official on condition of anonymity as he’s not authorised to speak to the media.

Kajauli waterworks is located on the Bhakra mainline canal near Morinda in Ropar district from where water requirements of Chandigarh, Mohali and Chandimandir are met.

Chandigarh is already getting an additional 35 MGD water from the same pipeline, under phase 5 and 6, where 40 MGD pipelines have been laid.

DEMAND-SUPPLY GAP

Mohali at the moment has a 10 MGD demand-supply gap. The city gets 10 MGD water from Kajauli waterworks and 10 MGD from 75 tubewells.

Work was on the treatment plant was delayed as authorities took time taking a call on its capacity, whether it should be five MGD or 20MGD. “Keeping future needs in mind we will build a 20 MGD plant but as of now will only get five MGD water,” the official added.

MC councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi, who had filed a case in the Punjab and Haryana high court demanding solutions to water shortage in the city, says, “It is very sad that the public is suffering for years. It is insensitive on the part of the administration to be in no hurry to start the project. It will take at least two more years. The sad part is that Chandigarh has already started getting additional water.”

MORE FOR CHANDIGARH

In May 2012 GMADA started laying pipelines to supply 80 MGD water to SAS Nagar district and Chandigarh from Kajauli waterworks (phase 5 and 6) at a cost of ₹200 crore, out of which ₹100 crore was borne by Chandigarh. About 40 MGD water will be supplied as part of phase 5 and 6 of Kajauli waterworks, of which 35 MGD will go to Chandigarh and 5 MGD to Mohali.

had bigger share in original proposal

According to an original proposal on laying of an 80 MGD water pipe from Kajauli, a large share of the water was meant for areas under GMADA, namely Kharar, Zirakpur and Mohali, where population growth in the next two decades was projected to grow to around 25 lakh.

In its letter, on May 4, 2010, the then Punjab Secretary had stated very clearly that 80 MGD water was required for GMADA area and Chandigarh administration should go ahead with phase-7 and 8 for Kajauli scheme and that process of land acquisition for additional land could be initiated by the Punjab government after receiving a nod from Chandigarh.

The letter stated that looking at the critical situation of water supply in Mohali it was not possible for the Punjab government to agree to share water of phase 5 and 6 with Chandigarh. “We can offer Chandigarh additional water pipeline for phase 7 and 8,” it said.

The proposal did not materialise and GMADA got only 5 MGD water.

