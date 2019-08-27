Admn sets up new ‘ring bundh’ in Ferozepur village

cities

In view of the damage caused in Ferozepur’s Tendiwala village due to excess water released from Pakistan, the drainage department on Monday started construction of a new ‘ring bundh’ (embankment), which would strengthen the existing structure, said Ferozepur divisional commissioner Sumer Singh Gurjar.

The work will get over by Tuesday evening, he added. The eroded embankment at this border village along Sutlej kept the local administration on toes. However, the water level went down by 1ft by the evening.

“Army personnel, NDRF teams and locals have fortified the bundh. Though the situation was critical, it’s under control now,” said Ferozepur deputy commissioner Chander Gaind.

“The new ring embankment (10x4) is being erected close to the existing bundh,” the DC said, assuring that the water won’t be able to enter the villages now.

Meanwhile, few farmers held a protest in front of the DC office on Monday evening. They said the local administration failed to take any action in time and was now “taking over their land to set up an embankment”.

Gaind termed the protest unnecessary politicisation of the matter.

