Afghan Sikh families happy over prospects of getting Indian citizenship

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 23:07 IST

Sikh families, who had migrated to India from Afghanistan due to religious persecution, have hailed the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying their wish to get Indian citizenship will be fulfilled now.

“I came from Afghanistan in 2012. I used to stay in Shor Bazaar in Kabul. We were not allowed to carry out the last rites of our family members as per our religion. There were atrocities happening there. We are happy to be in India and we are glad that the bill has been passed. We will soon get Indian citizenship,” Shammi Singh, one of the migrants, from Afghanistan, said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another migrant from Afghanistan, Amrik Singh said, “We came here in 2012. We are happy that the bill has been passed. We are Indians and anyone can live here. We are a democratic country.”

However, concerns among Afghan Sikh families living here are not over yet.

Topi Kaur, a resident of Chhawni Mohalla, said they are planning to migrate to Canada as they do not feel safe here in the wake of increasing rape cases in India.

She has two children – a 13-year-old daughter, Simran Kaur, and 17-year-old son Balpreet Singh. A son and daughter of her brother-in-law are also living with her. Her husband Shankar Singh still runs a herb shop in Kabul and keeps visiting India.

Simran said her father Sobha Singh had died in Afghanistan in a bomb blast in 1992 after which the family migrated to India.

Kuldeep Singh 47, who had migrated in 1991, said the new legislation will be beneficial for them if they get some help from the government. Kuldeep is a street vendor and sells readymade garments. He said his father Harbans Singh had an embroidery workshop in Kabul.

(With inputs from ANI)