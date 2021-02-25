After 3 years in power, Tripura govt to give first allowances to employees
The Tripura decided to provide dearness allowance and dearness relief to its employees and pensioners with A hike of three per cent, state law minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Thursday.
This is for the first time the BJP-IPFT government would provide allowances to its employees since coming to power in 2018. The move will come into effect from March 1.
"Our economic condition is not very good and the previous government left a huge financial burden. We could not give allowances due to financial constraints despite the new pay scale being implemented on October 1 in 2018. During the Covid-19 pandemic, only West Bengal in the entire country gave allowances to the employees," Nath told the media.
The estimated expenditure for providing allowances is ₹320 crores.
The state has 110,517 regular employees and 67,809 pensioners besides 12,000 fixed pay employees.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen gets online task to 'kill someone', goes missing after attacking woman
- The boy's link with the online platform came to light after police officials went through his mobile phone on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Transporters to join nationwide strike; essential supply won’t be affected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Row over DGP’s extension: Vij quotes tenure policy orders to defend his stance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Another admission round likely for FYJC aspirants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Refurbished cell at Arthur Road jail awaits high-profile inmate like Nirav Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Feb was the hottest in 50 years for Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana MC’s dairy shifting project hits another roadblock as gram sabha denies giving land to govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MVA may ignore Governor Koshyari’s order, delay Speaker’s election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath to visit Malda next week to boost BJP’s Bengal prospects
- Besides rallies, the chief minister’s itinerary could include religious stopovers at important places of worship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explosive, threat letter found in a car near Ambani house in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will take action based on probe report, says Shiv Sena on allegations against Sanjay Rathod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venky students worry, protest against change in college affiliation proposal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MMRDA begins pre-trials for Mumbai’s Metro trains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 3 years in power, Tripura govt to give first allowances to employees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram MP asks agencies to expedite development work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox