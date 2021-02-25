IND USA
File photo: Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath.(ANI file photo)
After 3 years in power, Tripura govt to give first allowances to employees

"We could not give allowances due to financial constraints," state law minister Ratan Lal Nath said.
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:38 PM IST

The Tripura decided to provide dearness allowance and dearness relief to its employees and pensioners with A hike of three per cent, state law minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Thursday.

This is for the first time the BJP-IPFT government would provide allowances to its employees since coming to power in 2018. The move will come into effect from March 1.

"Our economic condition is not very good and the previous government left a huge financial burden. We could not give allowances due to financial constraints despite the new pay scale being implemented on October 1 in 2018. During the Covid-19 pandemic, only West Bengal in the entire country gave allowances to the employees," Nath told the media.

The estimated expenditure for providing allowances is 320 crores.

The state has 110,517 regular employees and 67,809 pensioners besides 12,000 fixed pay employees.

