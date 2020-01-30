e-paper
After Cidco assurance, Kharghar residents call off protest

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:57 IST
Padmja Sinha
Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTCWA) has called off their protest which was scheduled for January 30.

The protest has been called off after City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) gave them assurance that they would start road repair and road relaying work soon.

Fed up of bad roads, residents had called a protest rally to highlight their demands. Cidco wrote to the residents’ organisation, saying that their demands have been accepted and that they would soon start all road work.

Mangesh Ranawade, chairman of KTCWA, said, “We have called off the protest because Cidco has assured that they would temporarily fix the potholes and then repair and relay internal roads.”

Girish Raghuvanshi, executive engineer, Cidco, Kharghar said, “We have called for e-tenders for resurfacing and repairing of main peripheral road, Pandav Marg from Tata Hospital to Metro junction.”

“Repair work will start from February 5 and major repair and relaying work would start from February 10. The allocated budget for the work is ₹14 crore,” said Raghuvanshi.

“We will see that work starts on time,” said Divyesh Gupta, 46, a Kharghar resident.

