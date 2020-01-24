After dowry demand, man hacks wife’s FB account

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:43 IST

A Ghansoli resident was booked for hacking his wife’s social media account and posting vulgar posts. He demanded dowry from his wife and threatened to circulate morphed photos of her. In another case, police booked a Dhule-based doctor in dowry harassment case.

In the first case, the woman met her husband when she worked in Mumbai. They had a court marriage in December 2018. Soon after marriage, he demanded cash and gold from her. The woman, a native of Ghaziabad, recently learnt through her friends about a suspicious activity on her Facebook account where someone was posting obscene content.

“The woman’s husband allegedly linked her mail account with his phone number to change the password and then misused it. He also threatened to upload morphed photos of her on social media,” said Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector from Rabale police station.

The woman went to Ghaziabad, where she approached the police. After the case was transferred to the Navi Mumbai police, the husband was booked under Dowry Prohibition Act and Indian Penal Code for assault, cruelty and demanding dowry along with a provision of Information Technology Act.

In the second case, the Dhule-based doctor allegedly started torturing his wife when she was unable to give him ₹1.5 crore. The couple, both divorcees, matched got married in Nashik in September 2017.

The woman went to live with him in Dhule, where he worked at a hospital. Four days after the marriage, he told her to talk to her father and get him a loan of ₹1.5 crore so he could start his own practice. Her father is a bank manager in Mumbai.

“After my father said the bank would not sanction personal loans, his behaviour towards me changed and he became abusive. Once he burnt my clothes,” she said in the complaint.

She had also approached the women’s cell in June last year and decided to file a case when counselling did not help. No arrest has been made yet.

“After my father said the bank would not sanction personal loans, his behaviour towards me changed and he became abusive. Once he burnt my clothes,” she said in the complaint.

She had also approached the women’s cell in June last year and decided to file a case when counselling did not help the marriage. No arrest has been made yet.