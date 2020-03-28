After four days, Chandigarh residents shop for essentials amid coronavirus concerns

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 13:51 IST

CHANDIGARH: Shops of grocery, vegetables and medicines in most parts of the city opened on Saturday morning after the Union Territory (UT) administration announced curfew relaxation on Friday night.

Curfew imposed in the city in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak was relaxed for eight hours from 10am to 6pm on Saturday. The administration decided to allow one person from every house to walk to a market close by during the relaxation to buy essential food items and medicines.

The administration’s decision came after it failed to deliver essential commodities door to door as was earlier promised.

KEEPING DISTANCE, UNDER WATCH

On Saturday morning, even though there were long queues in front of grocery stores, there was no rush. “In the grocery story near our house, there were 15 people in the queue. All were following social distancing,” said Ankush Malik, a resident of Sector 43.

The situation was similar in Sector 9 where shops of essential commodities were open. “There was no mad rush at grocery shops. People were seen maintaining proper distance. Police was also there,” said Mandip Singh, a local resident.

There were public announcements by the police, stating that only one person from a family could come out for making purchases. “Around 8am, a police control room (PCR) vehicle came and people were asked to follow social distancing and take precautions if they went outside their houses,” said Rajinder Mohan Kashyap, a resident of Sector 22.

MAKING A MARK

Overnight, municipal corporation officials marked circles in front of shops in different markets of the city. The circles or lines were marked at 1m distance for people to stand on as they awaited their turn at grocery shops.

After the administration took the decision to allow the eight-hour relaxation in curfew, it came under severe criticism from a section of city residents. They worried that allowing people to come out of their houses would lead to spread of the infection.

Administration officials countered their concern, saying social distancing norms are being enforced.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “During the relaxation, all central government guidelines on social distancing and preventive measures are being taken. We have allowed relaxation according to the guidelines of the central government.”