After global press, Bihar girl gets a school, and a bicycle

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:03 IST

Fifteen-year-old Jyoti Kumari, who has caught global attention after she carried her injured father on a cycle, peddling away a distance of nearly 1,200 km Gurugram to Darbhanga in eight days, has been granted admission into class 9.

According to family sources, Jyoti, daughter of Mohan Paswan, had to drop out of school due to financial crisis a few years ago.

District programme officer Sanjay Kumar Deo Kanhaiya said on Saturday that Jyoti has been granted admission in class 9 at the government school in Singhwara block.

The education department also gifted her a brand new cycle, along with school dress, shoes, text books and stationary items on Saturday.

Jyoti, who has been quarantined to home upon her return, expressed happiness that she would be able to go school again. “As of now, I will concentrate on my studies.”

Asked about the tweet of appreciation for her by US president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, Jyoti said she came to know of it through a cousin.

Ivanka had earlier tweeted that Jyoti’s “beautiful feat of endurance and love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation”.

As far as offer from the Cycling Federation of India is concerned, she said she would decide about it in the coming month.

Second among her five siblings, Jyoti has been home quarantined while her father Mohan Paswan stays at school quarantine centre.

Mukesh Kumar Jha of Dr Prabhat Das Foundation, who was among the first to felicitate Jyoti with “Mithila Virangana Samman”, said she had shown exemplary courage.