After jolt in Majha, Taksalis put up show of strength in Tarn Taran

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:00 IST

AMRITSAR: After the recent jolt in Majha when its founding member and former member of Parliament Rattan Singh Ajnala and his son Amarpal Singh Bony returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Akali rebel group, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), is holding a public meeting at Thathian Mahantan village in Tarn Taran district on Friday afternoon.

Former Ajnala legislator Bony and his father rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of its president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, during a rally at Rajasansi on February 13.

The rebel SAD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will address Friday’s conference in the presence of SAD (Taksali) president Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan and other party leaders.