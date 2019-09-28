After three weeks, MCG only able to trace 180 outsourced workers

cities

Gurugram Despite making a visit of all departments over three weeks, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has only been able to trace only 180 of its 350 outsourced workers, who were alleged to be ‘ghost employees’, following a 20-month-long investigation of 1,950 outsourced workers, officials said on Saturday.

A 126-page report on outsourced workers was submitted during an MCG House meeting on September 6, which highlighted that more than 350 outsourced workers could not be traced, raising suspicions of ghost employees.

Following the disclosure, MCG commissioner Amit Khatri had stopped salaries of the 350 workers indefinitely, until officials were able to trace them and they could be interviewed by the five-councillor committee investigating the matter.

“We definitely do not want to be paying salaries to absent or ghost workers. The investigation of outsourced workers is an ongoing process and we have initiated steps towards ousting a few workers who we thought were surplus to the MCG’s needs. If the remaining 170 workers aren’t traced, we will cancel their contract and initiate legal action against those found guilty. Salaries to the workers concerned will only be paid after they have been interviewed by the five-councillor committee,” said Khatri.

MCG paid monthly salaries to 1,950 outsourced workers in July.

The five-member committee comprises MCG councillors RS Rathee, Ravinder Yadav, Braham Prakash, Sanjay Pradhan and Subhash Singla.

“If MCG has to ‘trace’ its workers, then it indicates that something is amiss. Since the MCG is paying monthly salaries to these workers, they should be able to trace them in three days and not three weeks. Regardless, they have only been able to trace half the workers so far, who did not come forward for the interview process. Hence, there remains a strong possibility of a large number of ghost workers in the MCG,” said RS Rathee, councillor of Ward 34, who is heading this committee.

Rathee further said that after the report was submitted to the MCG officials earlier this month, it was found that 200 of the 1,600 workers who came forward for the interview process were no longer contracted to the MCG, raising suspicions of even a higher number of ghost workers.

“It took us 20 months to complete the investigation as departments sent their workers only after seven reminders. Despite this, 350 never came forward, and 200 who were interviewed are no longer contracted by the MCG. There is no guarantee that there are no ghost posts against the 200 who may have been replaced. The MCG, hence, needs to finish its investigation within October, to ascertain how many workers on their payroll that are either absent or simply, non-existent,” said Rathee.

Rathee said that the interview process of the 180 workers who were traced will commence after the Haryana elections.

