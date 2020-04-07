Against lockdown violators: 292 FIRs against 548 people on Monday

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:56 IST

MUMBAI: On Monday, Mumbai Police lodged 292 first information reports (FIRs) against 548 people, which is almost five times the daily average between March 20 and April 5.

“We are taking stringent action against those who are violating the lockdown. We keep receiving hundreds of complaints through people on the 100 phone number and on Twitter, on violation of lockdown orders. The strict action will continue,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police (operations) Pranaya Ashok.

Between March 20 and April 5, 1,039 FIRs were registered in Mumbai and on Monday, 292 FIRs were filed, raising the total to 1,331 FIRs against 2,518 people. Of these, 739 charge people with gathering in public and 438 are for illegal use of vehicles. Eight FIRs are against those who violated home quarantine orders and the remaining 153 FIRs are against hotels, shops and hawkers that were operational during lockdown.

Of the FIRs filed on Monday, 106 were registered in eastern parts of the city, which includes slum pockets in Deonar, Mankhurd, Govandi, Trombay, Ghatkopar (East) and Vikhroli. The police said it is coming down heavily on public gatherings in slums. To deal with the growing number of containment zones, Ashok said additional manpower has been kept in reserve and three new drones have been ordered to monitor crowds. In all, six drones are being used.

Kishor Sawant, senior inspector, Sakinaka police station, said the police were helping those in containment zones. “We have asked people to prepare lists and then we arrange it for them. We have hired a cook and my staff help cook food for at least 300 migrants and beggars in this area. We distribute food to them daily.”

Search on for Tablighi Jamaat attendees

DCP Pranay Ashok said about 150 Mumbai residents who attended the Tablighi Jamaat held in New Delhi in March, have been traced. “We are tracing the rest and have appealed them to approach us,” said Ashok. Though an FIR has been registered, Mumbai Police clarified no arrests would be made due to the prevailing situation and attendees would be tested so that appropriate action — admitting to hospital or isolation — may be taken.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh also tweeted on Tuesday, “About 50 to 60 people from Maharashtra who are members of the Tablighi Jamaat...are hiding after switching off their phones. I appeal to them to report to the nearest police station...”

No inquest for Covid-19 casualties in hospital

Keeping in mind the safety of police, doctors and medical staff, Maharashtra home department has said that an inquest (official process to find out the cause of death) will not be carried out in cases where a person has died of Covid 19 in a hospital.

FIRs for home-made liquor, theft of cigarettes

Sakinaka police on Monday caught four men with 10 litre home-made liquor. The police traced the source of liquor to Aarey Milk Colony and caught the villager who was making the liquor at his home. Another 10 litres were seized from his residence.

A pan shop owner filed a theft case at Andheri police station on Monday after a thief broke the side metal sheet of his shop and stole cigarettes worth Rs 60,000.

(Inputs from Pratik Salunke, Suraj Ojha)