Agitating farmers demand meeting with PM

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:24 IST

AMRITSAR The agitating members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), the farmers’ body which is spearheading the agitation in Punjab against the central government’s three contentious farm laws, on Wednesday demanded a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after turning down the invitation for talks from Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Hundreds of farmers, under the banner of KMSC, have been laying siege to Amritsar-Delhi railway tracks for the last 13 days.

“The Union agriculture minister had invited the farmers for a meeting but he does not hold any power to revoke the new laws. If the government wants to explain the new laws to the farmers then they should know that we understand all the three farm laws. The BJP leaders are not serious and their motive appears clear that they would not revoke the new laws. The PM should conduct the meeting because only he has the power to revoke the laws,” Sarvan Singh Pandher, the state secretary of the KMSC, said.

“If any farmers’ union wishes to meet the Union minister, they are free to do so,” Pandher said.

He also took cognisance of no such invite to the farmers of Haryana. “Since the farmers of Haryana were assaulted, we should not meet the Union minister,” he said.