Agra grapples with vector-borne diseases

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:13 IST

AGRA With the monsoon over, Agra is grappling with vector-borne diseases. Eleven people have tested positive for dengue while one is suffering from chikungunya.

The health department has formed a rapid response team to tackle dengue, swine flu and chikungunya cases while isolation wards have been created at the district hospital and Sarojini Naidu Medical College here. The department is also providing free tests and medicines for patients.

District malaria officer RK Dixit said, “Eleven people have tested positive for dengue in Agra district. Of these, four patients are from Mathura, one each from Firozabad and Etah, whereas five are from Agra.”

“The samples of 37 suspected patients were collected by the health department and sent to the microbiology department at SNMC for tests,” he added.

Dixit further said, “One patient has tested positive for chikungunya. He is a native of Hyderabad and is in Achhnera area of Agra.”

The most common symptoms of dengue are sudden high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, severe joint and muscle pain.

“Anyone having such symptoms must contact the district hospital and SNMC, as we have a team of professionals that provides best treatment free of cost,” shared Dixit.

People should not store water near the house and cover water tanks/ containers with well fitted lids to prevent breeding of mosquito. They must wear full sleeved clothes when going out, he advised.

After Diwali, dengue mosquitoes will die as the temperature will dip, he added. -Yogesh Dubey

