Agra Nagar Nigam to use radio frequency id tags for waste disposal

Oct 16, 2019
AGRA : The Agra Nagar Nigam has decided to streamline solid waste management by installing radio frequency identification (RFID) tags at 99,450 houses of 51 wards and handing over 350 RFID readers to the sanitary inspectors.

The house owners have to store dry and wet waste in different dustbins which would be collected from the door step for Rs 65 per month.

Anand Menon, vice president, Project Management Company (PMC), Agra Smart City Project, said, “As the sanitary workers collect waste from the house and scan the RFID bar code installed at the house, it would automatically alert the command and control centre of Agra Smart City office. The house owners would get a message on their mobile phones just after the collection of waste.”

He further said, “House owners can also complain through mobile application software, if the waste has not been collected from their houses.”

The house owners would have to keep the RFID tags safe. If anything goes wrong with the tag the house owner would have to pay Rs 100 penalty for it.

Municipal commissioner, Agra Arun Prakash said, “ The house owners have the responsibility to store dry waste and wet waste in different dustbins and hand over the waste to the sanitary workers of their locality. Agra Nagar Nigam would charge Rs 65 per house per month for collecting waste from their houses.”

“The collected waste would be sent to six collection centres located at various points in the city. After that the dry waste would be sent to processing plant and wet to compost plants,” he added.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 21:10 IST

