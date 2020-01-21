Agra University forms committee for prompt resolution of students’ issues

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:03 IST

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), Agra, has formed a three-member committee to resolve students’ issues in a timely manner. The committee includes a retired judge, an advocate of the Lucknow bench of the high court and a former legal advisor to the UP governor as members.

Girja Shankar Sharma, public relations officer (PRO), DBRAU, said, “We have formed a committee to resolve students’ pending issues such as evaluation-related complaints and getting degrees. The committee members will sit together once every 15 days -- either on a Saturday or a Sunday -- on the Khandari premises of the varsity.”

He said the members were retired judge RP Lavania, high court advocate Sachin Upadhyay and former legal advisor to the governor of UP Dr Arvind Mishra.

Sharma said the decision to constitute the committee was taken as there was a need to resolve students’ problems in a time-bound manner.

“The committee members will also suggest to the vice-chancellor to act against varsity staff members or officials who display laxity and lack of interest in resolving the students’ concerns,” said Sharma.

