e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Agra University forms committee for prompt resolution of students’ issues

Agra University forms committee for prompt resolution of students’ issues

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:03 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), Agra, has formed a three-member committee to resolve students’ issues in a timely manner. The committee includes a retired judge, an advocate of the Lucknow bench of the high court and a former legal advisor to the UP governor as members.

Girja Shankar Sharma, public relations officer (PRO), DBRAU, said, “We have formed a committee to resolve students’ pending issues such as evaluation-related complaints and getting degrees. The committee members will sit together once every 15 days -- either on a Saturday or a Sunday -- on the Khandari premises of the varsity.”

He said the members were retired judge RP Lavania, high court advocate Sachin Upadhyay and former legal advisor to the governor of UP Dr Arvind Mishra.

Sharma said the decision to constitute the committee was taken as there was a need to resolve students’ problems in a time-bound manner.

“The committee members will also suggest to the vice-chancellor to act against varsity staff members or officials who display laxity and lack of interest in resolving the students’ concerns,” said Sharma.

Yogesh Dubey

top news
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Akali-BJP ties in Punjab could come under strain
Akali-BJP ties in Punjab could come under strain
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Took it upon himself to do job for the team’: Kohli’s praise for teammate
‘Took it upon himself to do job for the team’: Kohli’s praise for teammate
Watch: Kashmiri man crafts car out of snow, says can make Taj Mahal too
Watch: Kashmiri man crafts car out of snow, says can make Taj Mahal too
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities