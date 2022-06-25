Agra: Woman thrown off 4th-floor balcony by husband, dies
A 30-year-old woman died after she was allegedly thrown off the fourth floor balcony of her house by her husband and four other people, police here said on Saturday.
Ritika Singh, the deceased, was living in a house in Tajganj Police Station area with a friend she had allegedly met on Facebook, after having separated from her husband, they said.
Police have arrested three people, including the woman’s husband, Akash Gautam, and booked them in sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.
"Preliminary investigations have revealed that a married woman identified as Ritika Singh was residing with her Facebook friend Vipul Agrawal in an apartment in Nagla Mewati under Tajganj Police Station limits. The incident took place on Friday at about 11 am,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh, said.
Ritika was a resident of Ghaziabad and had married Akash Gautam, a resident of Firozabad, in 2014 and had separated from in 2018, he said.
"On Friday, Akash Gautam the husband of Ritika Singh reached the apartment along with two women and two men. There they had an argument with Ritika and her boyfriend Vipul Agrawal and later assaulted both of them, as informed by the Vipul Agrawal to police,” the SSP said.
According to the complaint filed by Agrawal, the accused tied his hands and locked him in the bathroom of the flat.
He said the accused tied Ritika's hands also before throwing her off from the balcony of the apartment, police said.
Agrawal escaped by shouting for help from the bathroom window and drawing the attention of the neighbours, they said.
"A case has been registered against five persons under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at Tajganj Police Station in Agra. Three people have been arrested, while two are absconding,” Superintendent of Police (SP City) Vikas Kumar told PTI.
The SSP said that the police have got the CCTV footage of the incident and are collecting more CCTV footage of the apartment.
"We will also recreate the crime scene, and if needed take help from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)," said Sudhir Singh.
Colleges seek ways to accommodate non-state board students
Mumbai Admissions to minority quota across colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai had to be completed by Saturday, June 25 this year. However, taking into consideration that non-state board students are still awaiting results in order to be able to apply, city colleges are finding ways to ensure that no student with merit goes without a seat in a college or course of his/her choice.
India has always been open to science-based knowledge: Yogi
Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh always had a scientific approach and outlook because its RSS founder, Dr KB Hedgewar was a medical practitioner and had a science background. “Krishna's teaching to Arjun in Bhagwad Gita which is now 5000- years-old, still has meaning in modern times,” Yogi said. University professors were always on the look-out for promotions but hardly made effort for scientific publications.
Court acquits two arrested for circulating counterfeit currency
Mumbai: Accused of circulating counterfeit Indian currency notes in the city, two men, residents of Malda district in West Bengal were acquitted of the charges by a sessions court on Thursday. Suleman Razzak Shaikh, 53, and Sanaul Julum Insarali Shaikh, 29, were arrested with 60 counterfeit notes of ₹2000 denomination, on November 8, 2017. The anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai police crime branch had received a specific tip-off.
In Patna, over ₹3 crore in cash seized from drug inspector’s house
A separate team raided a drug inspector Jitendra Kumar's native place at Ghonsi in Jehanabad, flats in Civil Lines of Gaya district, Pharmacy College, Gola Road (Danapur) and a newly-built house at Khan-Mirza locality falling under Sultanganj police station in Patna City. Currently, he is posted in Patna and runs a Pharmacy College. It is believed that Jitendra's entire tenure in Patna with the drug control administration has been controversial.
52-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by speeding SUV
Bhiwandi: A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV in Bhiwandi on Friday night. The driver of the vehicle is absconding, according to cops, who have seized the car. The deceased has been identified as Mustaque Nasir Ahmad Pathan, who lived with his family in Bhiwandi. The incident occurred at the Sallauddin Complex near Samadiya School on Friday night when the man was heading to a nearby market for shopping.
