e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Agri dept for rain gun irrigation on paddy sown through direct seeding

Agri dept for rain gun irrigation on paddy sown through direct seeding

cities Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:54 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustantimes
         

Faridkot To check excessive extraction of groundwater, the agriculture department will conduct trials of rain gun irrigation method on the fields where paddy is sown through the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique.

The agriculture department and soil conservation department together will promote the micro irrigation culture and demonstrate rain gun technology to the farmers. Of 138 blocks in the state, 110 are overexploiting the groundwater.

Agriculture secretary KS Pannu said: “Earlier, it was not successful because of different agronomic practices being followed in paddy and wheat cultivation. With DSR, agronomy is the same and it is the right time to introduce rain gun method. Punjab needs to shift to rain gun method as it is cost effective. It costs about ₹20,000 per acre as against ₹1 lakh for drip irrigation. However, rain gun is not successful for cotton, for that drip irrigation is better,” he said.

Pannu has asked the officials in all districts to promote the method. “For maize crop, funds for trials are available with the agriculture department. For sugarcane, which guzzles as much water as paddy, cane commissioner has been asked to liaise with sugar mills and district soil conservation officers for promoting rain gun technology,” Pannu said.

top news
Kerala makes following Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year
Kerala makes following Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
Nitish Kumar to kick-start Bihar poll campaign in virtual mode on August 7
Nitish Kumar to kick-start Bihar poll campaign in virtual mode on August 7
India signs 5 pacts for developing educational infra in Afghanistan
India signs 5 pacts for developing educational infra in Afghanistan
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
Pakistan stops work at first Hindu temple in Islamabad
Pakistan stops work at first Hindu temple in Islamabad
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Music mafia in Bollywood? After Sonu Nigam, singer Abhijeet goes on record
Music mafia in Bollywood? After Sonu Nigam, singer Abhijeet goes on record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In