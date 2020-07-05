Agri dept for rain gun irrigation on paddy sown through direct seeding

cities

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:54 IST

Faridkot To check excessive extraction of groundwater, the agriculture department will conduct trials of rain gun irrigation method on the fields where paddy is sown through the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique.

The agriculture department and soil conservation department together will promote the micro irrigation culture and demonstrate rain gun technology to the farmers. Of 138 blocks in the state, 110 are overexploiting the groundwater.

Agriculture secretary KS Pannu said: “Earlier, it was not successful because of different agronomic practices being followed in paddy and wheat cultivation. With DSR, agronomy is the same and it is the right time to introduce rain gun method. Punjab needs to shift to rain gun method as it is cost effective. It costs about ₹20,000 per acre as against ₹1 lakh for drip irrigation. However, rain gun is not successful for cotton, for that drip irrigation is better,” he said.

Pannu has asked the officials in all districts to promote the method. “For maize crop, funds for trials are available with the agriculture department. For sugarcane, which guzzles as much water as paddy, cane commissioner has been asked to liaise with sugar mills and district soil conservation officers for promoting rain gun technology,” Pannu said.