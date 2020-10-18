e-paper
Ahead of festive season, Gurugram police intensify checking drive to stop liquor smuggling

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:57 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar
         

Gurugram: With the rise in incidents of liquor smuggling ahead of the festive season, the Gurugram police have intensified vehicle checking drive near the border areas of the district.

Liquor being cheaper in Haryana as compared to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from the state is being smuggled in large quantities in the past couple of months as the demand goes up during the festive season, the police said.

“A surge in liquor smuggling attempts has been seen ahead of the festive season for the past several years. Our teams have intensified checking at 11 bordering areas that connect the district with other districts of Haryana and the national capital,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The police are jointly operating with the excise department in the checking drive. On Sunday, 20 teams were formed who were deployed at all major intersections.

“At least 13 people were arrested from the district in the past three days for smuggling liquor. We are also in the process of making a list of repeat offenders and areas where the maximum number of such cases were reported. We will explore possibilities of imposing stringent sections on repeat offenders,” said KK Rao, commissioner of police.

According to the police, over 900 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered last week during the drive.

Meanwhile, a gang allegedly involved in fake labelling was also arrested on Saturday in Manesar which used to paste fake label of ‘for sale in CSD only’ on rum bottles after buying empty bottles from scrap dealers and sell them as ‘canteen liquor’, said the police.

“On Sunday, our team arrested three men who had allegedly packed 520 cartons of IMFL stored in a godown in Surat Nagar phase 2 near Sector 5. They were using fake labels (of Army canteen) on the used bottles and were packing these bottles which are sold at higher prices outside,” said Sangwan.

Nuh police have also intensified checking at the border areas. Narender Bijarnia, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that they have deployed teams at all the borders and are checking suspected vehicles.

