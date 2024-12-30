Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 30, 2024, is 21.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.99 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Ahmedabad weather update on December 30, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 31, 202421.83Sky is clear
January 1, 202525.47Sky is clear
January 2, 202526.55Sky is clear
January 3, 202527.46Sky is clear
January 4, 202527.89Sky is clear
January 5, 202527.98Sky is clear
January 6, 202523.86Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.41 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata24.6 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.93 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.96 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.7 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
