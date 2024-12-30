Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 30, 2024
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 30, 2024, is 21.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.99 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 31, 2024
|21.83
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|25.47
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|26.55
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|27.46
|Sky is clear
|January 4, 2025
|27.89
|Sky is clear
|January 5, 2025
|27.98
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|23.86
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
