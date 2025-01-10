Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 10, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 10, 2025, is 23.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.02 °C and 30.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 06:11 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on January 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.44 °C and 27.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 155.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 11, 2025 23.66 Scattered clouds January 12, 2025 24.49 Sky is clear January 13, 2025 24.83 Sky is clear January 14, 2025 24.54 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 25.45 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 27.02 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 27.53 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.2 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 20.24 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.07 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.8 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.66 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.92 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.