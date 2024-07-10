Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.55 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on July 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 10, 2024, is 33.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 35.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.15 °C and 34.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.55 °C and 35.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 11, 2024
|33.13 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 12, 2024
|33.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|33.3 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|33.73 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|34.41 °C
|Scattered clouds
|July 16, 2024
|32.4 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|32.86 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.54 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.29 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.6 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.16 °C
|Moderate rain
