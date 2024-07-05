Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 6, 2024 32.7 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 33.19 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 32.28 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 29.79 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 29.73 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 32.93 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 30.88 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.02 °C Light rain Chennai 33.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.85 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.94 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.19 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.66 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 5, 2024, is 29.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 32.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.37 °C and 36.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

