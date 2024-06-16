Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 17, 2024 36.61 °C Broken clouds June 18, 2024 36.68 °C Broken clouds June 19, 2024 36.96 °C Broken clouds June 20, 2024 37.52 °C Scattered clouds June 21, 2024 34.94 °C Scattered clouds June 22, 2024 37.51 °C Few clouds June 23, 2024 37.62 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.46 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.8 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.7 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 43.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 16, 2024, is 35.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.02 °C and 40.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.91 °C and 41.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 29.02 °C and 40.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 52.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024

