Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 30, 2024 26.77 °C Sky is clear December 1, 2024 27.19 °C Sky is clear December 2, 2024 27.58 °C Scattered clouds December 3, 2024 28.25 °C Few clouds December 4, 2024 28.48 °C Broken clouds December 5, 2024 28.4 °C Broken clouds December 6, 2024 27.73 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.56 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 22.42 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 21.91 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.9 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.78 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 29, 2024, is 25.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 30.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.61 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 156.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.