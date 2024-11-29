Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on November 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 29, 2024, is 25.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 30.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.61 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 30, 2024
|26.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 1, 2024
|27.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 2, 2024
|27.58 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 3, 2024
|28.25 °C
|Few clouds
|December 4, 2024
|28.48 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 5, 2024
|28.4 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 6, 2024
|27.73 °C
|Broken clouds
