Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on November 6, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 6, 2024, is 31.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.02 °C and 35.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.22 °C and 35.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.02 °C and 35.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 153.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 7, 2024 32.57 °C Sky is clear
November 8, 2024 33.09 °C Sky is clear
November 9, 2024 33.4 °C Sky is clear
November 10, 2024 33.09 °C Sky is clear
November 11, 2024 33.08 °C Sky is clear
November 12, 2024 32.76 °C Sky is clear
November 13, 2024 32.58 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.53 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 28.87 °C Light rain
Chennai 28.9 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.14 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad 25.49 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 30.13 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad weather update on November 06, 2024
Ahmedabad weather update on November 06, 2024

// // //