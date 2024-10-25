Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 26, 2024 33.65 °C Broken clouds October 27, 2024 34.73 °C Scattered clouds October 28, 2024 34.14 °C Scattered clouds October 29, 2024 33.54 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 33.87 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 35.06 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 34.86 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.78 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.59 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 32.12 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 25, 2024, is 31.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 36.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.78 °C and 36.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.With temperatures ranging between 23.02 °C and 36.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 138.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 25, 2024

