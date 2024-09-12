Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.9 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 13, 2024 30.13 °C Overcast clouds September 14, 2024 30.07 °C Overcast clouds September 15, 2024 31.06 °C Few clouds September 16, 2024 31.17 °C Broken clouds September 17, 2024 28.58 °C Overcast clouds September 18, 2024 31.72 °C Broken clouds September 19, 2024 31.19 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 12, 2024, is 29.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.9 °C and 33.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.74 °C and 30.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 64.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.