Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.9 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on September 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 12, 2024, is 29.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.9 °C and 33.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.74 °C and 30.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 13, 2024 30.13 °C Overcast clouds
September 14, 2024 30.07 °C Overcast clouds
September 15, 2024 31.06 °C Few clouds
September 16, 2024 31.17 °C Broken clouds
September 17, 2024 28.58 °C Overcast clouds
September 18, 2024 31.72 °C Broken clouds
September 19, 2024 31.19 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain
Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad weather update on September 12, 2024
Ahmedabad weather update on September 12, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
