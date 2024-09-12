Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.9 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024
Sep 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on September 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 12, 2024, is 29.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.9 °C and 33.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.74 °C and 30.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 13, 2024
|30.13 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 14, 2024
|30.07 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 15, 2024
|31.06 °C
|Few clouds
|September 16, 2024
|31.17 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 17, 2024
|28.58 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 18, 2024
|31.72 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 19, 2024
|31.19 °C
|Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
