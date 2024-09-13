Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.58 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 14, 2024 30.19 °C Sky is clear September 15, 2024 30.48 °C Few clouds September 16, 2024 30.87 °C Overcast clouds September 17, 2024 31.57 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 31.33 °C Broken clouds September 19, 2024 31.75 °C Scattered clouds September 20, 2024 31.92 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.93 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.18 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 23.43 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 13, 2024, is 29.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.58 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.97 °C and 33.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

