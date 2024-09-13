Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.58 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on September 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 13, 2024, is 29.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.58 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.97 °C and 33.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 14, 2024 30.19 °C Sky is clear
September 15, 2024 30.48 °C Few clouds
September 16, 2024 30.87 °C Overcast clouds
September 17, 2024 31.57 °C Sky is clear
September 18, 2024 31.33 °C Broken clouds
September 19, 2024 31.75 °C Scattered clouds
September 20, 2024 31.92 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.93 °C Light rain
Kolkata 29.92 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.92 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.71 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 29.18 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 23.43 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad weather update on September 13, 2024
Ahmedabad weather update on September 13, 2024

Follow Us On