Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 17, 2024 31.28 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 32.12 °C Sky is clear September 19, 2024 32.16 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 32.08 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 31.95 °C Scattered clouds September 22, 2024 31.44 °C Scattered clouds September 23, 2024 30.9 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 16, 2024, is 30.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 33.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 33.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 24.99 °C and 33.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024

