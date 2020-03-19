e-paper
Home / Cities / Ahmednagar’s 2nd positive Covid-19 infection is Dubai-returned man; Maha total at 48

Ahmednagar’s 2nd positive Covid-19 infection is Dubai-returned man; Maha total at 48

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE Ahmednagar district reported its second positive Covid-19 case on Thursday, taking the tally in Maharashtra to 48, as of Thursday evening.

Thursday’s positive case, a 51-year-old man, had travelled with his wife to Dubai and returned on March 3.

The district administration has begun tracking all the persons who may have come in contact with him

According to officials, the couple’s names did not figure in a list provided by airport authorities through the state government, as a result of which, they were not home quarantined or screened.

On Wednesday, the local administration came to know about the travel history of the couple, following which they were quarantined.

While the husband’s test was positive, the wife’s swab samples tested negative, said officials.

Earlier last week, man was tested positive in Ahmednagar after he returned from Dubai.

