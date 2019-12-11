e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cities

AIJASS demands to stop screening of ‘Panipat’

Notably, there are three cinema hall in Hisar around which additional force has been deployed to maintain law and order condition

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The police department has deployed additional force around cinema halls after All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) took out a protest march against the screening of Bollywood movie Panipat here.

AIJASS state spokesperson Rambhagat Malik said, “The filmmaker did not show the character of Maharaja Surajmal properly. The AIJASS have decided to take out protests across north India against the filmmaker. Even AIJASS national head Yashpal Malik was a part of it in Delhi near Mundka metro station. We request the local administration to stop screening of the movie pan Haryana.”

Notably, there are three cinema hall in Hisar around which additional force has been deployed to maintain law and order condition.

A similar protest was held by members of the Jat community at Jat Dharamshala in Kurukshetra. AIJASS convener for Kurukshetra district Baldev Rathee said they have submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner’s office and demanded the government to ban the screening of the controversial movie immediately.

MEETING ON JAT QUOTA ISSUE ON DEC 28

While giving details about the Jat reservation issue, Malik said, “The government had promised us that all the cases registered against innocent youths during 2016 Jat quota protests will be taken back, but nothing has been done so far.”

He said the organisation has convened a national-level meeting in Jasia village of Rohtak district on December 28 to decide the future course of action.

“If needed be, the Jats will resume their protest in Haryana again,” Malik added.

tags
top news
Citizenship amended
Citizenship amended
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
North-East turns into fortress, Centre airdrops over 5,000 para troops
North-East turns into fortress, Centre airdrops over 5,000 para troops
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities