AIJASS demands to stop screening of ‘Panipat’

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:02 IST

The police department has deployed additional force around cinema halls after All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) took out a protest march against the screening of Bollywood movie Panipat here.

AIJASS state spokesperson Rambhagat Malik said, “The filmmaker did not show the character of Maharaja Surajmal properly. The AIJASS have decided to take out protests across north India against the filmmaker. Even AIJASS national head Yashpal Malik was a part of it in Delhi near Mundka metro station. We request the local administration to stop screening of the movie pan Haryana.”

Notably, there are three cinema hall in Hisar around which additional force has been deployed to maintain law and order condition.

A similar protest was held by members of the Jat community at Jat Dharamshala in Kurukshetra. AIJASS convener for Kurukshetra district Baldev Rathee said they have submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner’s office and demanded the government to ban the screening of the controversial movie immediately.

MEETING ON JAT QUOTA ISSUE ON DEC 28

While giving details about the Jat reservation issue, Malik said, “The government had promised us that all the cases registered against innocent youths during 2016 Jat quota protests will be taken back, but nothing has been done so far.”

He said the organisation has convened a national-level meeting in Jasia village of Rohtak district on December 28 to decide the future course of action.

“If needed be, the Jats will resume their protest in Haryana again,” Malik added.