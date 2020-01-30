e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Air India and Indigo cancel flights between India and China

Air India and Indigo cancel flights between India and China

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:19 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai:

Following the travel advisory for China issued by the Indian government, Air India and IndiGo announced the suspension of flights from India to China, effective from February 1.

“We have seen a high number of cancellations on our Delhi-Chengdu route. Therefore, we are suspending our flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 01, 2020 until February 20, 2020. We are also suspending our Bengaluru-Hong Kong flight effective February 01, 2020,” read a statement by IndiGo.

IndiGo’s spokesperson said these were “purely temporary and precautionary measures” and impacted passengers would receive full refunds. However, IndiGo’s flight from Kolkata to Guangzhou remains operational. “We are monitoring [it] on a daily basis,” said the spokesperson.

Air India cancelled its Mumbai- Delhi (AI 348) flight which also operates as AI 349 from Delhi to Shanghai. The flight will remain cancelled till February 14.

Other international airlines operating between India and China are yet to announce any changes in their schedules.

Passengers from China are being scanned using thermal screening at Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Kochi airports.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that thermal screening would be extended to 20 more Indian airports. In Mumbai, over 3,756 passengers have been screened for the suspected coronavirus in the past nine days.

top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities