Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Cities / Air quality improves as light rain lashes city

Air quality improves as light rain lashes city

cities Updated: Jan 13, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: Air quality in the city improved in the evening hours on Monday following light rain. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 308 (‘very poor’) at 4pm, but the PM2.5 level dropped after the rain and air quality entered back into ‘poor’ category around 8pm with an AQI score of 266, showed the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the state pollution board.

The 4pm AQI reading was up from the previous day’s 288 (‘poor’). Weather experts said that high wind speeds and overcast conditions during the day were responsible for the uptick.

As per data gathered by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s (HSPCB’s) monitor at Vikas Sadan, PM2.5 levels peaked at about 387 µg/m³, but dropped to 266 µg/m³ by 8pm, soon after it began to rain. Private monitors too recorded an improvement in air quality in the evening. For example, one monitor located at Golf Course Road recorded PM2.5 levels of about 150 µg/m³ at 8pm, while another in Sector 30 recorded about 130 µg/m³ at the same time.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to improve and remain in lower end of very poor to poor category on Tuesday. The air quality is likely to remain in poor category on Wednesday.

As per CPCB forecasts, Gurugram’s predicted AQI value for Tuesday is 206, and will not exceed 236 before Wednesday. “This is due to the prevailing western disturbance. It is not expected to rain tomorrow, but high atmospheric moisture and continuing strong winds will result in better air quality. It is typical for pollution levels to spike slightly just ahead of a western disturbance,” said a senior scientist at CPCB’s air quality lab in Delhi.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the maximum temperature on Monday rose to 21 degrees Celsius from 19 degrees the previous day. The minimum temperature too rose by a degree on Monday to eight degrees Celsius. Experts of the weather body attributed the rise in temperature to a change in the wind direction.

“The maximum wind speed during the day was recorded at 20.6 kmph, while visibility remained at 800 metres in the morning hours around the Palam observatory area,” said an IMD official.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, fog in the morning with a clear sky can be expected till Wednesday. The maximum temperature might dip a little on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature is expected to rise marginally and hover around nine degrees.

