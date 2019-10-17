e-paper
Air quality improves marginally

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Thursday and went back to ‘poor category’ from ‘very poor’.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the air quality index on Thursday was recorded as 284, as against 304 recorded on Wednesday. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting in Delhi, said that the pollution levels are likely to be under control next week, because of western disturbances ttat can cause strong winds next week.

Meanwhile, government and municipal agencies are monitoring construction sites, industrial areas and instances of garbage burning to control the rise of pollution levels in the coming days.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday issued 32 fines for burning garbage in the open, 35 challans for dust emissions from construction activities, and 11 challans were issued for dumping construction and demolition waste in open. Senior officials said that penalty worth Rs. 1,081,000 was issued in the last 24 hrs for the violation of pollution norms.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) issued 272 challans on Wednesday, and realised Rs 3,48,100 as fines. The Delhi government has also been monitoring of 13 pollution hotspots.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:31 IST

