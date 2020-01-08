Aishe Ghosh, 10 others file complaints, but cops yet to register FIRs

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 23:29 IST

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and at least 10 others, including a teacher and students of the varsity, have filed separate police complaints between Monday and Wednesday in connection with Sunday’s violence on the campus.

Police said they have identified some attackers but till late Wednesday, they were yet to make an arrest.

None of the complaints was converted into FIRs till Wednesday, despite the JNUSU chief alleging that the mob “conspired and acted with common intent” to assault, intimidate and attempt to kill her. Ghsosh alleged that as no police officer recorded her complaint till Tuesday, she has filed another one on Wednesday in the hopes that there would be some action against her attackers.

Ghosh in her complaint also accused Ashwini Kumar Mohapatra, chairperson of Centre for West Asian Studies,and some students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of threatening her on January 4.

The ABVP has denied the allegations and accused JNUSU members of instigating the violence. Mohapatra, too, has denied the allegations and instead claimed that it was he who was attacked by students on Saturday (January 4).

Durgesh Kumar, president of ABVP unit in JNU, said, “We have been maintaining from Day One that the members of Left organisations were involved in the Sunday violence. None of the ABVP members was there. In fact, we were attacked by the Left goons. Let the police investigate the matter.”

The Vasant Kunj North police station, where the 11 complaints were filed, has Wednesday transferred them to the special investigation unit (SIT) of crime branch that is probing the JNU violence case (January 5). Of the 11 complaints, seven were filed by students of Left groups, three by Right group students, and one by a teacher.

At least 30 more complaints were received at the police station Wednesday but were not sent to the SIT. Two FIRs, which have being registered against Ghosh and 29 others on Sunday evening, have also been transferred to the SIT. Ghosh and the others were booked for allegedly manhandling security personnel and destroying university property on January 1 and 4. The FIRs were transferred to SIT because the two incidents led to Sunday’s violence, the police said.

HT accessed the JNUSU president’s three-page complaint in which she has alleged that on Sunday evening, the mob of 20-30 persons, most of them masked, dragged her behind a car, kicked her and attacked her with rods multiple times, despite her pleading with them to let her go. The mob also attacked Nikhil Mathew, student of MA Labor Studies, with a sledgehammer and other weapons and injured him on the head and arms when he tried to save her.

“…the intention of the group of men and their acts were definitely to murder me and other persons associated with me. The group of persons also hurled abuses and sexual expletives at me…the mob was threatening that they would kill me and at that point, I was sure I would be beaten to death,” Ghosh said in her complaint, claiming she could identify one attacker who was without a mask.

In her complaint, the JNUSU chief also alleged that even as she was bleeding profusely, the ambulance in which she and three other injured persons were being taken to hospital was not allowed to exit the campus from the North gate.

“…Among the persons present, there were the 30-40 police persons including the SHO of the Vasant Kunj police station, Ritu Raj, and also a number of goons and persons affiliated to the ABVP, among whom I recognised Onkar Srivastava. Srivastava and others shouted and abused us and did not let the ambulance exit the gate,” she said.

“…there were police personnel standing at the main gate but they remained mute spectators, and did not help the ambulance exit,” Ghosh said in her complaint.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said, “Since the North gate was locked, the police facilitated the ambulance to exit from the East gate.”

Ghosh in her complaint mentioned that about 3pm, she had texted SHO Vasant Kunj; inspector Sanjeev Mandal; and joint commissioner of police Anand Mohan, after she was informed that students affiliated to the ABVP along with unidentified men and women had gathered with rods, sledgehammers and lathis near Ganga bus stop.

“She informed us about the gathering of students at the administrative block. The students present there were asked to leave citing a high court order that prohibits gatherings within 100 metres of the administration building. None of them was armed with such weapons,” one of the officers named in the complaint, on the condition of anonymity, said.