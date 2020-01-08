e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Cities / AISSMS students served notice for camping at Korigad fort without permission

AISSMS students served notice for camping at Korigad fort without permission

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE An unidentified number of students from the AISSMS college of Engineering have been issued notices from the Maharashtra government’s archaeology department, as regards their activity at Korigad Fort, Mulshi tehsil, Pune district.

As per the notices, issued on January 8, the students spent the night of January 4 camping at the fort and cooked on the fort premises without prior permission.

“As some repair work is in progress at Korigad Fort, I went there with my team on the morning of January 5 and found youngsters carrying large utensils. As per the rules, cooking or staying at the fort overnight is not allowed without permission. The students have been asked to appear at the archaeology department office and give a clarification within seven days. A copy of the notice has also been sent to the principal of the college for due inquiry,” said assistant director of archeology, VP Wahane.

The notice has been issued under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rule Act.

top news
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities