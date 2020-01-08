AISSMS students served notice for camping at Korigad fort without permission

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:03 IST

PUNE An unidentified number of students from the AISSMS college of Engineering have been issued notices from the Maharashtra government’s archaeology department, as regards their activity at Korigad Fort, Mulshi tehsil, Pune district.

As per the notices, issued on January 8, the students spent the night of January 4 camping at the fort and cooked on the fort premises without prior permission.

“As some repair work is in progress at Korigad Fort, I went there with my team on the morning of January 5 and found youngsters carrying large utensils. As per the rules, cooking or staying at the fort overnight is not allowed without permission. The students have been asked to appear at the archaeology department office and give a clarification within seven days. A copy of the notice has also been sent to the principal of the college for due inquiry,” said assistant director of archeology, VP Wahane.

The notice has been issued under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rule Act.