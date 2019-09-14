Akali Dal reduced to a party without issues, says Punjab minister Balbir Sidhu

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:10 IST

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has now been reduced to a party without any issues due to a slew of development works carried out by Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab in the last two-and-a-half years.

Addressing a rally at the annual Chhapar Mela in Jagraon sub-division of Ludhiana district, the minister said, “Due to all-round development in the state, Akali leaders are left no agenda to counter the government in the upcoming bypolls. Earlier, the state had a debt of ₹40,000 crore, but when the Congress formed government in Punjab in 2017 the liability went up to to ₹2.25 lakh crore due to mismanagement and poor policies of the previous SAD-BJP government. Due to farsightedness of CM Amarinder Singh the government’s fiscal health is improving gradually and that is the reason all election promises are being fulfilled.”

Soon after forming government in the state, Amarinder waived loans of farmers and sincere efforts were made to ensure that the menace of drugs is eradicated, he added.

“The Sarbat Health Insurance Scheme was started by the government for the betterment of people and 70-80% residents have been covered under it. Besides, a special emphasis is being given on education and infrastructure. The SAD has turned into a private limited company, a party which is least concerned about the people of Punjab,” Sidhu said.

He accused former MLA HS Phoolka of not carrying out development works in the Dakha constituency.

He said due to anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the country is slowly becoming slave of industrial houses. “Modi is one of the worst prime ministers of India.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said the SAD and the RSS do not want that the perpetrators of sacrilege are punished.

“This is why the previous SAD-BJP government had transferred the case to the CBI.

The Ravidas temple in Delhi was demolished by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the behest of a BJP MP. The Congress will ensure the temple is rebuilt at the same place. The work on the Kartarpur corridor is going on a war-footing level. The state government will ensure that the maximum number of devotees pay obeisance there.”

