AKTU students object to cancelled enrolments

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:10 IST

Students from various colleges in Greater Noida and Noida, affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, have objected to the varsity cancelling the enrolment of students from the Jharkhand State Open School.

On August 14, the university had released a circular stating that mark sheets of students from this board were found to be fake and the board itself was not recognised, after which the enrolment of these students was cancelled.

Following the notice, students objected, stating that they were not at fault.

“We still have our roll numbers and our intermediate results are still available on the website. If the university felt that the mark sheets were fake, they should have checked that at the time of admission. Now, we are already in the middle of our courses. What are we going to do in the future?” a student in his third year of B.Tech (computer science) studying at a private college in Greater Noida, said on condition of anonymity.

He said that while the university has cancelled the admission, the colleges are urging them to continue attending classes and pay the fee. “Even if we pay and attend classes, we will never receive a degree if our enrolment has been cancelled. It’s difficult to understand on what basis are they doing this in the middle of our degrees. Some of us have loans to pay, some are preparing for jobs,” the student continued.

Even retired professors have come forward to help these students.

“We tried to get in touch with the vice-chancellor but were unable to, after which we spoke to Neelima Katiyar, the minister of state for higher education. She said that she will review the matter. The future of these children is on the line,” Dr AK Singh, president, UP Technical Teachers Association, said.

Meanwhile, AKTU officials said that they have recognised 306 such students from the past three years.

“When we found that the board was fake, a committee was formed and a team was sent to Jharkhand. It was also confirmed by the Jharkhand board that no such open school exists,” Dr Vinay Pathak, vice-chancellor, AKTU, said.

Officials said that the mark sheets provided by these students were fake. “Their enrolments were cancelled with immediate effect and no admissions from this board were done for the new academic year,” Pathak said.

