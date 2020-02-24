e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Alcohol intake at hostel: SAI launches probe against handball players

Alcohol intake at hostel: SAI launches probe against handball players

The officials have refused to reveal the identity of the players in question.

cities Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Sports Authority of India on Monday launched an inquiry against a group of handball players, a day after photographs of them consuming alcohol in their hostel at the regional training centre surfaced on
social media.

Two officers from the SAI Regional Centre, Chandigarh, recorded the players’ statements. One of the officers, Sandhya Kaul, said a decision will be taken into the matter once the report is sent to the head office.

The officials, however, refused to reveal the identity of the players in question.

SAI Ludhiana handball coach Inderjit Singh, who is also officiating in-charge of the Ludhiana centre, said, “One of the players in the photograph had been expelled from the hostel on December 24. Therefore, the pictures attached in the complaint had to have been taken on an earlier date,” he said.

On Sunday, Varinderpal Singh, a judo player and sport promoter, had filed a complaint against the players with senior SAI officials. He had also attached photographs of the players with the complaint.

In his complaint, Singh blamed the staff’s negligence for the incident. “The photographs of young handball players consuming alcohol within the SAI training centre hostel has me worried. The incident has raised questions about the working of the staff at the centre,” he wrote.

“While the government is promoting sports and encouraging sportspersons to stay away from drugs and alcohol, training players are consuming alcohol within the hostel. Such activities have an adverse effect on other players too. Therefore, the authorities should investigate the matter and take exemplary action against the defaulters,” he said.

tags
top news
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
First Lady Melania Trump’s desi sartorial touch on her India trip.
First Lady Melania Trump’s desi sartorial touch on her India trip.
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities