All issues related to power bills will be resolved: Himachal electricity board

The electricity board has been drawing flakes for hefty bills during the lockdown period.

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Representative image)
         

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) on Sunday said due to extraordinary circumstances prevailing in view of COVID-19 outbreak, bills for the electricity consumption for March were generated on average bills of previous year’s consumption in the same month.

The electricity board has been drawing flakes for hefty bills during the lockdown period.

An HPSEBL spokesperson said the process to adjust the bills generated with the actual meter reading has been initiated. “The HPSEBL sub-divisions have been instructed to redress billing issues raised by the consumers in compliance with the instructions issued by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur,” he said.

The spokesperson said aggrieved consumers may take up the matter of rectification in the bill in their concerned sub-divisional offices. “HPSEBL assures every consumer of the state that they will be billed for the actual electricity consumption based on the actual reading, including subsidy being given by the state government,” he said, adding that the same will be reflected in the forthcoming electricity bills.

He said all grievances of the consumers will be resolved immediately. The Board has also advised consumers to contact toll free number 1912 or 1800-180-8060 for any information or help in this regard.

