All Punjab residents travelling from other states to Mohali to be screened: DM

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:30 IST

District magistrate (DM)-cum- deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Wednesday issued orders that all residents of Punjab, travelling from other states to the district, will be screened.

Even if found asymptomatic of Covid-19, they will be kept in home quarantine for fourteen days; and if found symptomatic, their tests will be conducted in government facilities and the health department protocol management of such persons will be followed.

Dayalan directed all supervising officers, surveillance officers and rapid response teams to ensure strict compliance of this protocol and keep a strict vigil on all such persons, they would ensure that a symptomatic person was home quarantined with a ‘home quarantine board’ outside his home as per guidelines.

The DM ordered that the police and the health department would ensure strict compliance of these orders and a report would be complied by the civil surgeon concerned on daily basis.

NO FRESH COVID-19 CASE IN TWO DAYS

No fresh Covid-19 case has been reported from Mohali for the past two days. The total count of cases in Mohali is 62, out of which 14 have recovered and two died.

Dayalan said, “No fresh case was reported on Wednesday and reports of 34 samples are awaited. The district administration is ensuring that there is no let-up in the drive to conduct sampling after the tracing of contacts.”

Dayalan said, “As of now, a total of 1,042 samples have been taken. Out of these, 949 have been found negative while the number of positive cases is 62.”

About the status of quarantined persons, the DC added that, as of today, the quarantine period of 2,208 people is over while 449 are currently undergoing the same.