Allahabad University officials’ attempt to convince students to call off fast fails

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:10 IST

Allahabad University officials’ attempt to convince students to call of their ongoing fast-unto-death that entered seventh day on Saturday didn’t cut much ice as they warned the varsity administration not to test the patience of students who are demanding reinstatement of students’ union on the campus.

The varsity had replaced students’ union with students’ council from this academic session. The council will have office bearers and members appointed through indirect polls and nominations, instead of direct elections that AUSU witnessed.

Since the decision, students are agitating on the campus from time to time.

The present agitation, which has also got support from Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had tweeted in their support many a time with the latest being on Friday, is being observed by immediate past and former office bearers of AU students’ union. Some of student leaders even had to be taken to hospital midway into the fast after they fell ill.

On Saturday, a delegation of AU administration, including the dean student welfare Prof Harsh Kumar, met the agitating students and tried to convince them to call off their agitation.

“We tried our best and assured them that the student welfare would not be compromised under the new body but none of the student leaders were ready to listen to our appeal,” said Kumar.

The student leaders have expressed their resentment on the issue and are not ready to budge under pressure of AU or district administration.

“We have been protesting against the issue from the day AU decided to replace students’ union with students’ council and we will continue to protest until our demands are met,” said the immediate past vice president of AUSU, Akhilesh Yadav.

PHOTO CAPTION: AU officials holding talks with protesting student leaders observing fast un to death on campus. (ht)

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 23:10 IST