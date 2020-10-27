Alleged gang members of Neeraj Bawana arrested after shoot-out in Rohini

delhi

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 04:57 IST

Three men allegedly associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang were arrested early Tuesday morning after a shoot-out in Rohini, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said the arrested men have been identified as 27-year-old Manish Dabas, Deepak Katiya, 26 and Prince Panchal, 23, who were involved in several extortion cases.

Yadav said, on October 2, a businessman in Model Town received an extortion call for Rs 50 lakh. The caller identified himself as a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang. The businessmen got a second call on October 21, the the caller threatened to kill him or his family members if he didn’t pay the money. Two days later, three unidentified men fired at the businessman’s house, the DCP said.

“During investigation, we came to know that the three men who shot at the businessman’s house would be going to Karala Village in a Maruti Swift car. A trap was laid and around 4.30 am on Tuesday, they were intercepted near Rohini. They were asked to surrender but they instead opened fire at the police team. Our team retaliated and both Dabas and Katiya were shot in their leg. Prince was also overpowered by the police,” the DCP said.

Three loaded pistols along with the car and four mobile phones were seized.

Police said Dabas was involved in 10 murder cases, illegal possession of arms, attempt to murder, extortion and assault. While Katiya has eight criminal cases registered against him, Panchal was a new recruit, Yadav said.