Alliance Air resumes Chandigarh-Kullu flights from today

Airlines has issued its flight schedule till October 24; 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft being ‘rigorously disinfected’ after each flight to eliminate Covid-19 risk

chandigarh Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Alliance Air has deployed its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft on the Chandigarh-Kullu route. The flight will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Direct flight operations from Chandigarh to Kullu and back resumed on Monday.

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, has deployed its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route. The flight will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The flights were halted since March 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Flight 9I 805 departs from Chandigarh at 10am and arrives in Kullu at 11am.

Flight 9I 806 departs from Kullu at 11.30am and arrives in Chandigarh at 12:30pm.

The airlines issued its flight schedule till October 24 and tickets can be booked from Air India’s official website.

Alliance Air station manager, Kullu, Akhilesh Vijayi said that the airline is adhering to Covid-19 safety guidelines and following the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the ministry of civil aviation. “The aircraft are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion,” he said, adding precautionary measures are being taken at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination.

India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
5 MLAs are Covid +ve, no question hour as Maharashtra assembly gets underway
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
