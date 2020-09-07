Alliance Air resumes Chandigarh-Kullu flights from today

chandigarh

Direct flight operations from Chandigarh to Kullu and back resumed on Monday.

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, has deployed its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route. The flight will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The flights were halted since March 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Flight 9I 805 departs from Chandigarh at 10am and arrives in Kullu at 11am.

Flight 9I 806 departs from Kullu at 11.30am and arrives in Chandigarh at 12:30pm.

The airlines issued its flight schedule till October 24 and tickets can be booked from Air India’s official website.

Alliance Air station manager, Kullu, Akhilesh Vijayi said that the airline is adhering to Covid-19 safety guidelines and following the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the ministry of civil aviation. “The aircraft are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion,” he said, adding precautionary measures are being taken at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination.